Walmart offers the refurbished Sharp 1080p 40" Flat LED Roku Smart TV for $169.99. Choose in-storeto drop the price to. That's $10 under our refurb mention ten days ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $32. It features 1080p native resolution, Roku streaming apps, and three HDMI inputs.Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.