Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Bargain Junkie · 27 mins ago
Refurb Shark S1000 Steam Mop
$28 $60
free shipping

That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Tips
  • Warranty information is not provided.
Features
  • swivel steering
  • washable dirt grip cover
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Bargain Junkie Shark
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register