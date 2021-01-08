That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
- 11.5" cleaning path width
- 30-foot cord length
- 5 accessories
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart
- WiFi connected
- total home mapping
- self-cleaning brushroll
- schedule cleanings with Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa
- Model: RV1000
It's $50 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-cleaning brushroll
- converts to handheld
- combination crevice tool
- dusting brush
- Model: UV480
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 25-ft. power cord
- 2.8-quart dust cup
- washable HEPA filter
- includes 5.5" crevice tool & pet power brush
- Model: NV255
Apply coupon code "70L8YU8X" to save $210. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OKP-tech via Amazon.
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- 4 cleaning modes
- up to 100-minute run time on full charge
- remote control, voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, app control w/ OKP app
- Model: K2
Clip the 10% on page coupon and apply code "2M3XB5HI" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MOOSOODirect via Amazon.
- 16.5-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- 17KPa suction
- 500W
- 4 stage filtration
- includes vacuum, crevice nozzle, sofa brush, pet brush, 34" hose, and manual
- Model: D600
Shop a range of discounted iRobot models. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 ($200 off).
Take 30% off with coupon code "30VU5LJF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EnjoyYSelf via Amazon.
- 4-in-1 wet/dry vacuum, searchlight, tire pressure gauge, and inflator
- up to 4,500Pa suction
- 3 vacuum attachment accessories
- 13.1-foot power cord
- 12V DC power
Apply coupon code "DNTHTER" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- projects images from 30" to 130"
- supports 1080p
- HDMI
Apply code "DNGHME" to get the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- get answers to things you want to know like the latest on weather, traffic, finance, sports, and more
- Model: GA3A00417A14
