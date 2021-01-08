New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum
$120 $230
free shipping

That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
  • 11.5" cleaning path width
  • 30-foot cord length
  • 5 accessories
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Daily Steals Shark
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register