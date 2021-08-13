Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $156
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
$156 $550
free shipping

That's $125 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day Shark warranty applies.
  • self-cleaning brush roll
  • up to 40 minutes of runtime
  • crevice & multi tools
  • Code "DNEWS572821 "
