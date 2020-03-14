Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Shark Rocket DuoClean Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Floor Cleaner
$110 $120
free shipping

That's $110 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Use code “DNSHKS” to get this discount.
Features
  • converts into a 4.5-lb. handheld vacuum
  • includes pet multi-tool
  • LED lights
  • works on carpet & hard floors
  • Model: DUOCLEAN HV832
  • Code "DNSHKS"
  • Expires 3/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
