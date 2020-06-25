That's $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen today for any Shark Rocket DuoClean model including new and used units. Buy Now at Newegg
- Limited 90-day manufacturers warranty.
- converts from stick vac to hand vac
- XL dust cup
- LED headlight
- dual brush system
- 30-foot cord
Published 18 min ago
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot; a 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- handheld vacuum
- all-in-one charging dock
Get this price via coupon code "588PET". That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- detachable XL motorized pet brush
- 6" cleaning path
With coupon code "034APEX", that's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $10 and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- DuoClean brush roll
- pet multi-tool
- 12" crevice tool
- flexible hose
- precision duster
- home and car detail kit
- accessory bag
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
- All items are sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Refurb items are backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
That's $29 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at HSN
- 32ft flexible hose
- wall-mount hanging rack
- 2 extension wands
- tools/accessories
- Model: 43Z3-8
Save on a huge selection of your favorite tech, automotive, gaming, sports, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Many items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages, and many items get FS, as noted.
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 speed settings
- LCD panel
- remote control
- oscillating louvers
- Model: TC-998S
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
- Warranty information is not provided.
- swivel steering
- washable dirt grip cover
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day Shark warranty applies.
- 3 intelligent steam settings
- washable microfiber pad
- removable power cord & cordless spray only mode
