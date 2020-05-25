Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 20 mins ago
Refurb Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Ultra-Light Upright Stick Vacuum
$94 $500
free shipping

Save $406 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • 2-in-1 pet multi-tool, crevice tool, flexible hose, and Dust-Away hard floor attachment
  • converts to handheld
  • LED lights
  • Code "DNSRKT "
  • Expires 5/25/2020
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Daily Steals Shark
