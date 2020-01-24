Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
Refurb Shark Press & Refresh Handheld Steam System
$24 $77
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by VM Innovations via eBay with a 90-day Shark warranty.
Features
  • heated wrinkle erase
  • vertical press board
  • bristle brush
  • Model: GS500-RB
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laundry eBay Shark
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
