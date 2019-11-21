Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
$60 $170
free shipping

That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • weighs 15.6 lbs.
  • detachable canister
  • 16" extension wand
  • 35-ft. cord
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Shark
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register