eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
$60 $170
free shipping

Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum in Gray for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now

Features
  • It weighs 15.6 lbs.
  • features a detachable canister
  • 16" extension wand
  • 35-foot cord
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
