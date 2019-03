NeweggFlash offers the refurbished Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum in Gray forwith. That's tied with our refurb mention from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) It weighs 15.6 lbs. and features a detachable canister, 16" extension wand, and 35-foot cord.Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.