Daily Steals · 49 mins ago
Refurb Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum Cleaner
$98 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use code "DNSHARK" to get this discount.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • lift-away detachable pod for above floor cleaning
  • anti-allergen HEPA filter
  • pet power brush, 16" extension wand, dusting brush, and 5.5" crevice tool
  • Model: UV440
  • Code "DNSHRK"
  • Expires 3/9/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
