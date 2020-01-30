Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Stick Vacuum
$110 $125
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $37. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "VM15" to get this price.
  • It's sold by VMInnovations via Rakuten.
  • A 90-day Shark warranty applies.
  • includes tools and brushes
  • Model: IF202_EGB-GN-RB
  • Code "VM15"
  • Expires 1/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
