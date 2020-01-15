Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$59 $64
free shipping

That's $11 under our October refurb mention, and $14 less than a refurb costs from another store front. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "VM5A" bags this price
  • A 5-year Shark warranty applies
Features
  • Pet tool
  • HEPA filter
  • LED headlights
  • Anti-allergy seal
  • Model: NV200
Details
  • Code "VM5A"
