Apply coupon code "DNEWS253321" to drop it to $119.99. That's $130 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- It comes with a 90-day manufacturer warranty.
- LED lights on the front of the floor nozzle
- self cleaning pet power brush
- 8" crevice tool
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White/Silver.
- 2.2-qt. dust cup capacity
- carpet or bare floor cleaning
- anti-allergen complete seal technology with HEPA filtration
- Model: NV356E S2
Coupon code "MXAOP8AL" takes $18 off for the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-resistant extension tube
- 800W motor
- detachable and washable filters
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
Shop and save on vacuums from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $99.99 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "S46EM5OC" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aposen Tech via Amazon.
- Expected back in-stock on March 24, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 16Kpa suction
- brushless motor
- detachable battery
- 400ml large dust cup
- Model: A16S
Apply coupon code "DNEWS280321" to drop it to $12.99. That's $15 less than the best shipped price we could find from Nautica direct. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles (Navy/Red/White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS45321" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "DNEWS399321" to drop it down to $12.99, which is $7 less than the best we could find for a similar one on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- light emits through the handle for use as a flashlight
- requires two double AA batteries (not included)
Sign In or Register