UntilGone · 33 mins ago
Refurb Shark Apex DuoClean Vacuum
$120 $130
With coupon code "034APEX", that's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $10 and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • DuoClean brush roll
  • pet multi-tool
  • 12" crevice tool
  • flexible hose
  • precision duster
  • home and car detail kit
  • accessory bag
  • Code "034APEX"
  • Expires 8/17/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
