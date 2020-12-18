New
Refurb Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$85 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best we've seen in any condition. It's $65 under the lowest price we could find outside of a Sennheiser storefront. Buy Now at eBay

  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • fingertip control
  • up to 4 hours of use, 12 hours with charging case
  • IPX4 rated
  • transparent hearing
  • 4 ear tip sizes
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires in 9 hr
