Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset for $121

Refurb Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset
$121 $200
free shipping

That's $77 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • flip-to-mute mic
  • up to 100 hours battery life
  • Sennheiser Gaming suite for customization and optimization of audio settings
  • German-engineered transducers
