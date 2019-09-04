Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now