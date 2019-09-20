New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Unlocked Galaxy S9+ 64GB GSM Phone
$300 $840
free shipping

That's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen. It's also $29 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • available in several colors
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register