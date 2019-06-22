New
Refurb Samsung Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$200 $500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Samsung Powerbot Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99. Coupon code "PWRBOT" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $249 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
  • A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • app-controlled and Alexa compatible
  • programmable cleaning times
  • self-charging
  • Model: R7040
  • Code "PWRBOT"
  • Expires 6/22/2019
Refurbished
