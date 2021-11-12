Shop a wide variety of refurbished models. Plus, coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" makes for deals starting at around $17, and beats our mention from a few days ago that didn't include the extra discount from the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $125.27 ($355 off list).
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $32 below our June mention and get the best deal we've seen. You'll pay around $950 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Black or Moroccan Blue.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- GSM 850
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120 x 1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Sign In or Register