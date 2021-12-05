Save on a huge variety of cellphones with prices starting at $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- Sold by authorized resellers.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Smartphone for Verizon for $349.99 ( $300 below new).
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549
and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
It's just under half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Kryo 240 octa-core CPU
- 6.49” Full HD+ LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 5000mAh battery
- 16 MP Front-facing camera
- 13 MP Rear-facing camera
- Android 11
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Keep your husband, dad, or brothers warm during these cold months. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seven Capital 666 Inc via eBay.
- In 3, 6, 9, or 12 pair packs.
Sign In or Register