Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Android Phone for $214 ($786 off).
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Pre-order the just-announced
Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
That's $12 below our mention from June and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $162 more for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It comes with a 30-day warranty, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core)
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model:
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Save on over 3,000 Apple iPhones with prices starting as low as $28. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Sign In or Register