DealParade via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum forwith. That's $80 under our expired mention of a new unit from four days ago, the lowest price we could find now by $100, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. It works with Amazon Alexa and features programmable cleaning times.Note: First-time eBay customers can take an extra $3 off via coupon code "PERFECT3".A 90-day warranty applies, however it's unclear who backs it.