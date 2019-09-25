New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung POWERbot Robot Vacuum
$178 w/ $18 in Rakuten Super Points $349
free shipping

Thanks to the Points, that's $18 less than our mention from three weeks ago, the best we've seen in any condition, and $188 less than a new one today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • apply coupon code "SAVE15" to get this price
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code and bag the Points
Features
  • Programmable cleaning times
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: VR1AM7040WG
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register