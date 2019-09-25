Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the Points, that's $18 less than our mention from three weeks ago, the best we've seen in any condition, and $188 less than a new one today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Google Express
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has decreased to $49.99. Buy Now at eBay
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen. It's also $29 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
