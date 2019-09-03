New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung POWERbot Robot Vacuum
$178 $349
free shipping

Today only, DealParade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's $22 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (iT'S $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • Programmable cleaning times
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: VR1AM7040WG-R
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Samsung
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register