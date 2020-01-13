Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung N960 Galaxy Note 9 512GB Smartphone for Verizon
$330
free shipping

That's $320 under the lowest price we could find for a new one with this capacity for another network. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
  • A 30-day Bidallies guarantee is offered.
Features
  • available in Lavender
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.4" AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
