Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch
$123 $145
free shipping

That's $8 less than we could find elsewhere for a refurb model. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Coupon code "DS22" bags this price
  • sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten
  • A 1-year Daily Steals warranty applies
Features
  • 2" 360x360 touchscreen
  • calorie tracking
  • a heart rate monitor
Details
Comments
  • Code "DS22"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
