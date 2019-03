1.2" 360x360 Super AMOLED touchscreen

1GHz dual-core processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

WiFi & Bluetooth 4.1

stainless steel case and leather strap

Today only, A4C offers the refurbished Samsung Gear S2 Classic Smartwatch in Black forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $27, although we saw it for $2 less last August. Features include:Note: A 90-day A4C warranty applies.