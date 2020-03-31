Open Offer in New Tab
PCLiquidations · 26 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8GB 7" Tablet
$55 $110
free shipping

PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8GB 7" Tablet for $54.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at PCLiquidations

Features
  • 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 7" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB internal memory
  • 802.11n wireless
  • 3-megapixel rear camera
  • 1.3-megapixel front camera
  • microSD card slot
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Android 4.4 OS (KitKat)
  • Expires 3/31/2020
