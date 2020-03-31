Personalize your DealNews Experience
PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8GB 7" Tablet for $54.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at PCLiquidations
That's $25 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 today.
Update: Headlines have been corrected to reflect that this does not include a keyboard; we apologize for the error. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $31 and the best deal we've seen on a Surface Pro 4 Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $43 off list and the best available price today. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $320 off and the lowest price available today. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
