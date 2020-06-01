Open Offer in New Tab
PCLiquidations · 56 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8" 16GB Tablet
$70 $100
free shipping

PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8" 16GB Tablet for $69.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at PCLiquidations

Tips
  • A 90-day PCLiquidations warranty applies.
Features
  • Snapdragon 400 1.2GHz processor
  • 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB internal memory
  • front and rear facing cameras
  • microSD card slot
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Android 4.4 OS (KitKat)
