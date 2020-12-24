New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$124 $299
free shipping

It's $175 off list and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It includes a 1-year seller warranty.
  • Sold by Vombotsupply via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" WXGA 1280x800 touchscreen display
  • 3MP rear camera
  • 1.3MP front camera
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Dazzza
Call this a deal? 😂😂😂
27 min ago