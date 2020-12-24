It's $175 off list and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- It includes a 1-year seller warranty.
- Sold by Vombotsupply via eBay.
- Qualcomm 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" WXGA 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 3MP rear camera
- 1.3MP front camera
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
Clip the on-page coupon to cut it to $50 less than you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T870NZKEXAR
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
Use code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $19 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
Save on tablets, games, and gaming accessories. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. It can be redeemed from December 25 through January 3.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the Smart Gear PC Gaming Bundle for $27.99 ($42 off).
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $62 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- 2GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android 10
- Model: 100003562
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 25 but can be ordered now.
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
