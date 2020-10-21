New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Verizon Smartphone
$255 $800
free shipping

It's $545 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Available in several colors.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Smartphone Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register