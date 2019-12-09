Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Phone for Sprint
$233 $720
free shipping

That's $367 less than the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • To see this price, add it to cart.
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core processor (2.65GHz / 1.7GHz dual quad-core)
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front-facing and 12MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
  • Model: SM-G960UZKASPR
adaminas
Will this phone work on the Verizon Network? Thanks for letting me know.
4 min ago