Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $189.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $78, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in Prism White or Prism Green for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. Plus, you'll bag $5.09 in Rakuten pionts. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $599 with free shipping. That's $301 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
never-msrp via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB 4G Dual-SIM Phone in Black or White for $956.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $43, bust most stores charge around $1,100. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Palm 32GB Android Phone for Verizon for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $26 and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung continues to offer its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, about $411 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iElectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R Series 81.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,349. Coupon code "IEL250" drops it to $2,099. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $300, although major retailers charge $2,798 or more. Buy Now
