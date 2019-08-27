New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$190
free shipping

Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $189.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $78, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Details
