You'd pay over $250 or more for a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In White Sprint.
- Verizon locked for $199
- Cricket locked for $199
- AT&T locked for $209
- GSM locked for $209
- C Spire + unlocked for $209
- Metro + unlocked for $209
- Boost + unlocked for $209
- TracFone + unlocked for $209
- Straight Talk AT&T Towers for $209
- Straight Talk Verizon Towers for $209
- Sprint + Unlocked for $209
- Verizon + Unlocked for $209
- Factory Unlocked for $214
- AT& T + Unlocked for $214
- T-Mobile + Unlocked for $214
Published 1 hr ago
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
That's a $5 drop in the last five days and $102 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
You'd pay $21 more for a refurb at Target. (It's $736 under list price.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- This is backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Pre-order the just-announced
Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
That's $12 below our mention from June and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $162 more for a new model. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It comes with a 30-day warranty, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core)
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model:
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Android Phone for $214 ($786 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
Save on adidas men's and women's activewear, socks, shoes, gear, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Walmart
- selectively tune in or out environmental noise
- 11 hours playtime + 11 more w/ case
- premium sound by AKG
- Model: SM-R175NZKSXAR
