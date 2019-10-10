New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$400 $1,000
It's $55 under last month's mention, tied as the best we've seen, and a low by $42 today. Buy Now at eBay

  sold by Cell Feee via eBay
  90-day warranty applies although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
