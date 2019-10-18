New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$365 $429
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cell Feee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured)
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
GSM Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
UtahGuy
You need to be aware this is seller refurbished which, if you think about it, so is everything you buy that is used... almost. Cellfree warranty though has a lot to be desired. Many of their phones have screen burn also.
2 min ago