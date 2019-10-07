New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$270
free shipping

That's $160 under our refurb mention from last October (for a Verizon phone), and $55 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb sold elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Available in Orchid Gray or Midnight Black.
  • 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.3" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • Dual 12- and 8-megapixel cameras
  • Built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: N950
