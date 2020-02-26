Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$55 $130
free shipping

That's $53 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • built-in mic
  • up to 13 hours' runtime
  • Model: GSRF-SM-R170NZKAXAR
