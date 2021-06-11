Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Replacement Wireless Charging Case for $18

Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- 40mm drivers
- foam earpads
- built-in microphone
- built-in 600mAh battery
- active noise-cancellation
- up to 26 hours playback on a full charge
- Model: H720NC
That's $1 under our mention from a few days ago, and it's $70 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 36mm drivers
- 25Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- 100dB sensitivity
- 34 ohms impedance
- Model: SRH145
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS833521" and save $21 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS421521" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- voice activated music and controls
Apply coupon code "DNEWS43621" to save a total of $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Adjustable width
- The shelf is dishwasher safe
- Fits refrigerators with a shelf thickness .5" or thinner (common size)
It's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- Usually ships within 2 to 5 weeks.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Sign In or Register