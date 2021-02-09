It's $26 less than buying it new elsewhere.
Update: It's now $33.15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 1.45GHz octa-core CPU
- 13MP rear camera
- 5.7" edge-to-edge Infinity V-display
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Prism Crush Blue at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
- You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
- If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- In Mdinight Black or Lilac Purple
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's a savings of $200 today and $160 below our mention in January. Buy Now at Google
- New customers get $200 off with purchase and activation. Existing customers get $100 off with upgrade.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- 6.2" FHD+ 1080x2340 OLED display
- 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage
- 12MP to 16MP ultrawide rear camera; 8MP front camera
- 5G capable
- Android 11
- Model: GA02099-US
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Adorama
- detects temps from -4°F to 248°F
- enhances resolution and accuracy
- 1.8m drop test rating
- Model: 435-0015-03
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
That's the best deal we've seen, and $60 off its list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 DisplayPort and 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27F398FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276151069
