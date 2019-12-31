Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Flash Pentium N5000 Quad 13" Laptop
$195 $350
free shipping

That's $55 under our October mention of a new unit, $155 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this system in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $194.65.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13" HD LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMc
  • Windows 10
  • Model: NP530XBB-K02US
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 47 min ago
