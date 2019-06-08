New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60 $80
free shipping
Brown Bear Tech via eBay continues to offer the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $34.) Buy Now
Tips
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
12 inch Popular Chromebooks
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register