Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB SSD
  • webcam
  • Google Chrome OS
Note: No warranty info is provided.