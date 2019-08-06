- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop for $94.95 with free shipping. That's $105 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PrimeTimeBuys via Amazon offers the offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $131.94 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention of a new unit from last month and $38 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $323.39. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's ID Stadium Pants in Stadium Heather for $18.99. In-cart that falls to $15.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, it matches the per-unit price of our May mention as well.) Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's $137 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register