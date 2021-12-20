Save on over 1,500 Samsung Android smartphones. Shop Now at eBay
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
It's $200 under the best price we could find for a used unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
Save on Galaxy S21 and S21+ models with a range of storage capacities. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799.99 (low by $200).
That's $340 off list and the lowest price we've seen for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
- 48MP + W8MP + 5MP triple rear camera; 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900TM
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $104.99 ($15 less than refurb).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $4 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Sign In or Register