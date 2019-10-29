New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 75" Smart 4K HDR UHD QLED TV
$2,000 $4,000
free shipping

That's $699 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support
  • full-array LED backlight
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Smart Hub with Bixby voice (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB inputs
  • Model: QN75Q9FNAFXZA
