eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,240 $1,459
free shipping

That's $58 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops in-cart.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • WiFi
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • HDR
  • Model: QN75Q7FN
